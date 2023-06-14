Map: How many shootings have been reported in your Portland neighborhood?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau last year launched a website that allows anyone to see shooting statistics in the city.

An interesting feature of the dashboard is the Neighborhood Incidents map, which is color coded with darker blue showing areas with more shootings and lighter blue showing areas with fewer shootings.

Have you ever wondered how many shootings have been reported near you? Just hover your mouse over your Portland neighborhood on the interactive map below and you can see how many reported shootings there have been this month.

Don’t see the map above? Go here.

You can change the filters on the map by date and by what type of shooting to see more data. Select a neighborhood to see more detailed data.

The Shooting Incident Statistics dashboard displays data collected going back to October 2018 when the Bureau started a new process to collect and track gun violence information.

It’s important to note, the dashboard only displays shootings that have been reported to police.

The data also excludes firearm-related suicides but can be sorted based on injuries caused by guns.

Not sure what neighborhood you live in? Just go here and type in your address.

