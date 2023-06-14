Motorcycle and school bus collide in Hillsboro

File
File(MGN image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle collided with a school bus carrying children on Wednesday afternoon in Hillsboro.

No children were injured. The status of the motorcycle driver was unclear, according to a spokesperson for the Hillsboro police department.

The crash happened near Northeast 53rd and Main Street.

East Main Street was closed between Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast Century Boulevard.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

