N. Portland armed robbery suspect identified; more victims expected

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The suspect in a string of armed robberies Tuesday morning has been identified by the Portland Police Bureau. According to police, investigators believe additional victims have not yet come forward.

Police say 18-year-old Louis Daniel Santiago committed at least four separate armed robberies along Interstate Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. During one of the robberies, Santiago allegedly shot a handgun several times. No one was hurt.

According to police, Santiago assaulted several people during another robbery. One person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

A shelter-in-place notification was sent out to people in the Overlook neighborhood while police searched for Santiago, with residents saying they witnessed him passing through backyards to avoid officers.

18-year-old Louis Daniel Santiago. (PPB)

Just after 8:30 a.m., police said the suspect was taken into custody.

Santiago is facing four counts consisting of Robbery in the First Degree (2 counts) and Robbery in the Second Degree (2 counts). PPB says additional charges are expected.

Authorities have released a photo of Santiago because Major Crimes Detectives believe additional victims exist.

Santiago is described as an adult male in his late teens. Police say he stands approximately 5′3″ tall and weighs 200 lbs. Santiago has medium-length black hair, brown eyes, and the beginnings of a mustache. Santiago has a tattoo on his jawline that reads, “B**** ain’t s***.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (503) 823-3333 or crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov if they recognize the suspect in the attached picture and have information or were a victim of his criminal actions. Please reference case #23-155374.

