New program aims to house Old Town encampments

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Outreach workers hit the streets of Portland just over a week ago, with the goal of moving the houseless into housing.

These workers are from a relatively new program called Housing Multnomah Now. This outreach-focused street to housing pilot program is aimed at getting people into housing as quickly as possible.

The programs first area of focus is under the Steel Bridge in the Old Town area. Outreach workers say they’ve already screened some 75 people encamped near the bridge.

Jessica Rowlett says she was one of them. Rowlett says she worked as a massage therapist for 23 years but the pandemic killed her business. After several months in her car and a local shelter she says she moved into a tent near the Steel Bridge.

Rowlett feels encouraged after talking with workers from Housing Multnomah Now.

”Yeah I just started the process and it’s happened fast, I’ve already had my background check to get housing and I start with a caseworker tomorrow.” Rowlett said.

“I just keep trying and trying and its rough out here in the rain, violence and all the drugs and rats, yeah it’s just horrible living conditions.” Chris Gelera said.

Housing Multnomah now is a joint effort, utilizing state and local resources. This 14-million dollar, 12-month plan is focused initially on eliminating unsheltered homelessness in Portland’s Central City and it hopes to get much of that work done in a matter of months.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.