Oregon man arrested for ‘Jesus loves you’ graffiti

Surveillance video screen shot of a vandalism suspect
Surveillance video screen shot of a vandalism suspect(Corvallis Police Department via Facebook)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 22-year-old Sunriver man on June 13 for repeatedly writing “Jesus loves you” on both public and private property, according to the authorities.

After a community member identified him, Corvallis Police said that suspect Jack Gunderson turned himself in for the series of tagging events that happened in mid-May.

“Mr. Gunderson was identified through an anonymous tip,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Gunderson was facing one count of criminal mischief.

