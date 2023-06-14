Oregon man arrested for ‘Jesus loves you’ graffiti

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 22-year-old Sunriver man on June 13 for repeatedly writing “Jesus loves you” on both public and private property, according to the authorities.

After a community member identified him, Corvallis Police said that suspect Jack Gunderson turned himself in for the series of tagging events that happened in mid-May.

“Mr. Gunderson was identified through an anonymous tip,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Gunderson was facing one count of criminal mischief.

