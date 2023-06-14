Oregon’s unemployment rate drops for 4th straight month

Oregon Capital
Oregon Capital(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon’s unemployment rate has continued to drop for the fourth consecutive month, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

According to the latest statistics, May saw the unemployment rate drop to 3.7%, down from 4% in April.

Job sectors seeing the largest growths in May were financial activities (+1,200 jobs), leisure and hospitality (+1,100), and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (+1,000). Largest declines were in retail trade (-500 jobs) and government (-300).

The unemployment rate for Oregonians equaled the national unemployment rate at 3.7%, up from 3.4% in April.

