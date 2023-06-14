Overdue book returned to Multnomah County Library 65 years later

A book is back at Multnomah County Library 65 years after it was checked out.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:56 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A book is back at Multnomah County Library 65 years after it was checked out.

The Multnomah County Library posted about the overdue book on Twitter. They say someone recently returned a first edition copy of “1984″ by George Orwell.

The book was checked out in 1958 when the person was attending school at Portland State.

A note from the person who checked it out said after rereading the book they realized it should be back in circulation because certain parts are as relevant today as they were back then.

The person ended the note with an apology for their tardiness and a line that read, “At age 86, I wanted to finally clear my conscience.”

Multnomah County Library does not have late fees so this person doesn’t owe them anything.

