Residents worry about wild animal issues as help from Washington Co. program ends

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - People in part of Washington County said they’ve seen an increase in wild animals in the area and raccoons and skunks are constantly tearing up their yards.

Soon – they will no longer receive any help from a county cost-share program with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s (USDA APHIS) Wildlife Services (WS) and may have to fend for themselves.

Joy Culver has lived in her house in the Somerset West neighborhood in Washington County for decades. Recently, she said she’s been dealing with a problem.

“The raccoons and skunks have just multiplied, and it’s been to the point where we’re just being overrun,” Joy Culver, who lives in Washington County, said.

She said they’re tearing up the yard - and damaging the fence.

“They came right back through right here like two days ago. This was all filled in, and that’s smaller than normal,” Culver said. “They dig holes underneath the fence and if they’re right near the post, then it’s weakening our post and our fences are coming down.”

Neighbors also said they’ve been dealing with what they call - a nuisance.

“Basically, the skunks stink, and the raccoons just root up stuff and tear under the fences,” Grace, who lives in Washington County, said.

People in the Somerset West area said the only help they’ve received in combating this issue is from the USDA’s Wildlife Services. They’re grateful that team has been able to catch dozens of skunks in just over a year – and that’s just on days they were in this particular neighborhood.

“But just to get over 43 or something skunks just in this one cul-de-sac,” Culver said.

A spokesperson for Washington County tells us their cost-share program with the USDA is actually coming to an end due to budget.

A spokesperson for the USDA also confirms that after July 1st, they will no longer be providing these services to Washington County.

Residents said they hope something can be done to help them with this issue.

“Skunks they carry rabies, you know, they smell bad, we get the feces in the yard,” Culver said.

“They just keep coming. They’re just relentless.”

The spokesperson for Washington County gave a statement.

“Animal Services does not remove or relocate nuisance wildlife such as skunks, raccoons or coyotes. Instead, the county has contributed to a cost-share program through a contract with USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services for many years. Unfortunately, the county was facing a $25.3M general fund shortage for FY 2023-24. In order to close that gap for the next year, a combination of targeted and organization-wide reductions have been made. One of those reductions was the elimination of the $55,400 contribution to the Oregon USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services budget.”

A spokesperson for the USDA tells Fox 12 their long-standing relationship with Washington County spans decades and the door is open on their end to continue that partnership.

