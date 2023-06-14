Warmer for a couple of days before a big Father’s Day cooldown

Rain returns Sunday and into the start of next week
Two warmer days before a cooldown
Two warmer days before a cooldown
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Wednesday everyone,

Today has been noticeably cooler for the metro and valley areas and a majority of the coast. No measurable rain today just spots of drizzle detected along the northern parts of the coast, which was expected.

Tonight it’s looking like a cooler night with lows dropping into the low 50s. Cloud cover will increase again tonight and hang out the first part of the day tomorrow before clearing out by mid-day. Highs are on the rise getting back into the mid-70s. It will warm a bit more on Friday back into the upper 70s before a trough drops in over the weekend and cools us back down. We start to see the impact Saturday with cloudier skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday will be cool in the low to mid-60s with showers expected all three days. Wednesday beings a clearing and warming trend by getting us back into the low 70s with just  a few less clouds than we’ll have over the weekend.

