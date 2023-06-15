3 homes destroyed by brush fire in The Dalles; Level 3 evacuations lowered

THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - Three homes have been destroyed by a brush fire that started in The Dalles Wednesday afternoon.

Mile Post 87 Fire began at about 5 p.m. in grass and brush near Interstate 84, milepost 87. milepost 87. Strong winds drove the flames up the hill toward several homes and buildings in the Columbia View Heights subdivision, The Dalles police said.

On Thursday, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said one brick and mortar home and two mobile homes have been destroyed, while one mobile home, one outbuilding, and two pump houses suffered some fire damage.

Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation notices were issued. By 11:40 a.m., on Thursday, the Level 3 evacuations were lowered to Level 2.

LEVEL 2: GET READY - Area east of Fifteen Mile Road from East 2nd Street to Eightmile Road. The intersection of Eightmile Road and Fifteen Mile Road to the intersection of Emerson Loop Road and Company Hollow Road, north from East 2nd Street east to the intersection of Old Moody Road and Company Hollow Road, and the View Point Mobile Park.

Updates on evacuation notices will be posted to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Red Cross had a shelter open at the Gateway Presbyterian Church but has since closed the shelter. People affected by the fire can still get help by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The sheriff’s office says the fire is 40% contained as of Thursday morning, but did not provide an update on acreage. On Wednesday evening, the fire was estimated to be about 150 acres.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.