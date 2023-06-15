Beautiful weather over the next two days

Good morning! We’re kicking off our Thursday on a cooler note here in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Temperatures are in the 40s and low 50s, and will be slow to warm up thanks to morning cloud cover. Expect the marine layer to clear out between the late morning and early afternoon. The remainder of the day should feature mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be comfortable, topping out in the mid 70s. Friday shouldn’t be much different, aside from a bit more cloud cover. Temps should hit the mid 70s again in the metro area.

Our brief little warm up will be linked to a ridge of high pressure over the eastern Pacific Ocean. This system will extend to the northeast for a couple of days, then retrograde back to the west this weekend. A much cooler weather system will dive in from the northwest around Saturday & Sunday. We’re expecting quite the pattern change, especially late weekend into early next week. Saturday doesn’t look like it’ll be all that wet. A few light showers & areas of drizzle will be possible, mainly along the higher terrain (western-facing slopes in the Cascades & Coast Range). Temperatures will only reach about 70 or so on Saturday. Conditions should turn more showery Sunday through Tuesday as the upper level low passes overhead. It’ll be a slow mover, dropping highs in the low to mid 60s for several days. Some spots may not even reach 60 degrees on Monday.

The cooler air will push snow levels pretty low for this time of year. During the coolest times of the day, our snow level could drop as low as 4,000 feet, but should be closer to 5,000 feet during the afternoons. Any precipitation falling near & above 4,500 ft. will probably fall in the form of snow. At this point, it’s reasonable to assume that elevations between 4,000-5,000 feet will pick up a trace to 3 inches of snow. Elevations above 5,000 feet could wind up with closer to 3-7 inches. Precipitation amounts are still up in the air. Our western valleys could receive 0.25-0.50″ of rain (perhaps a bit more).

Our weather should dry out around mid-next week with highs rebounding back into the 70s.

Have a great Thursday!

