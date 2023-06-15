Brush fire starts near The Dalles Dam, veterans’ home, houses evacuated

Brush fire starts near The Dalles Dam, veterans’ home, houses evacuated | Credit Jordyn Wolford
Brush fire starts near The Dalles Dam, veterans’ home, houses evacuated | Credit Jordyn Wolford(FOX 12 Viewer)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:57 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE DALLES Ore. (KPTV) - A veterans’ home and several residences in The Dalles have been evacuated after a brush fire started at the east end of the town, according to the The Dalles Police Department.

At about 5 p.m., a fire started in grass and brush near Interstate 84, milepost 87. Strong winds drove the flames up the hill toward several homes and buildings in the Columbia View Heights subdivision, police said.

@6:00

Posted by James Sutton on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The fire is also threatening power grid infrastructure that runs south from the dam’s power generation plant.

Police said mutual aid fire assistance was being called in from several surrounding agencies jurisdictions to help.

According to The Oregon Department of Transportation, a lane of I-84 Eastbound has been closed because of the fire.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as available.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sculpture "Pillar Arc," by artist Ming Fay, sits in the courtyard of the U.S. Courthouse in...
Washington to pay out millions to people for past drug convictions
Police presence in a north Portland neighborhood has led to a shelter in place Tuesday morning.
Armed robbery suspect in custody after standoff in N. Portland; shelter in place lifted
FILE.
Multnomah County library closing for extended period
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
Vancouver school teacher killed while biking in Polk County.
Vancouver school teacher killed while biking in Polk County

Latest News

Credit: FOX 12 Viewer Bryan Dean
Brushfire starts near The Dalles Dam, veterans’ home, houses evacuated
$15K reward offered to help solve deadly Portland shooting of 22-year-old man
PacifiCorp must pay punitive damages for wildfires, plus award that could reach billions
Kotek invokes emergency act as wildfires trigger evacuations in Umatilla County
Kotek invokes emergency act as wildfires trigger evacuations in Umatilla County