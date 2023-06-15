Brush fire starts near The Dalles Dam, veterans’ home, houses evacuated

THE DALLES Ore. (KPTV) - A veterans’ home and several residences in The Dalles have been evacuated after a brush fire started at the east end of the town, according to the The Dalles Police Department.

At about 5 p.m., a fire started in grass and brush near Interstate 84, milepost 87. Strong winds drove the flames up the hill toward several homes and buildings in the Columbia View Heights subdivision, police said.

@6:00 Posted by James Sutton on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The fire is also threatening power grid infrastructure that runs south from the dam’s power generation plant.

Police said mutual aid fire assistance was being called in from several surrounding agencies jurisdictions to help.

According to The Oregon Department of Transportation, a lane of I-84 Eastbound has been closed because of the fire.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as available.

