Caught on Camera: 2 men flee Clackamas County robbery.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking help after an early morning burglary near Mulino.

Deputies responded to the burglary call Friday around 6:15 a.m., at an address in the 15000 block of S. Buckner Creek Road. According to authorities, two men wearing hooded sweatshirts were breaking into a shipping container on the site.

Before deputies arrived, a neighbor entered the property and tried to block the suspects’ cars. However, one of the suspects crashed into the neighbor’s car with a white Ford Econoline van before backing down the driveway, damaging a trailer the van was towing.

The second suspect, driving a blue Ford Expedition, pointed a handgun at the neighbor blocking their exit, before the Expedition was abandoned.

Despite several CCSO units, K9 units, drones and the CCSO Air Support Unit, the suspects were never found.

The two cars left behind were seized for evidence, with the van turning out to be stolen in Clark County.

Anyone with information about this burglary is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line -- by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

