Chaucer Food warehouse in Cornelius damaged by fire

industrial fire
industrial fire(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) - A warehouse in Cornelius used to store freeze dried strawberries caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m. Cornelius firefighters received a call reporting a commercial fire located on Yew Street in Forest Grove. When crews arrived to the large commercial complex flames were showing on the roof line.

Incident command called for a second alarm to bring additional resources due to the unknown extent of the fire size. The fire was located in an add-on office area in a converted attic and had not spread to the warehouse yet.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly according to Forest Grove Fire and Rescue. Heavy fire, smoke, and water damage was confined to the office area and only minimal damages occurred in the warehouse. None of the strawberries were damaged.

Cornelius Fire Department was assisted by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Banks Fire District, Gaston Fire District and Metro West Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sculpture "Pillar Arc," by artist Ming Fay, sits in the courtyard of the U.S. Courthouse in...
Washington to pay out millions to people for past drug convictions
Police presence in a north Portland neighborhood has led to a shelter in place Tuesday morning.
Armed robbery suspect in custody after standoff in N. Portland; shelter in place lifted
FILE.
Multnomah County library closing for extended period
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
Vancouver school teacher killed while biking in Polk County.
Vancouver school teacher killed while biking in Polk County

Latest News

drug overdoses
Police: More than 100 suspected overdose deaths this year in Portland
fbi reward
Portland FBI offering $15,000 for information leading to arrest of shooting suspect
Brush fire starts near The Dalles Dam, veterans’ home, houses evacuated | Credit: Jordyn Wolford
Brush fire starts in The Dalles, evacuations ordered
Providence nurses set to strike for better staffing, more time off in Portland, Seaside
Providence nurses set to strike for better staffing, more time off in Portland, Seaside