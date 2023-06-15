Chaucer Food warehouse in Cornelius damaged by fire

CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) - A warehouse in Cornelius used to store freeze dried strawberries caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m. Cornelius firefighters received a call reporting a commercial fire located on Yew Street in Forest Grove. When crews arrived to the large commercial complex flames were showing on the roof line.

Incident command called for a second alarm to bring additional resources due to the unknown extent of the fire size. The fire was located in an add-on office area in a converted attic and had not spread to the warehouse yet.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly according to Forest Grove Fire and Rescue. Heavy fire, smoke, and water damage was confined to the office area and only minimal damages occurred in the warehouse. None of the strawberries were damaged.

Cornelius Fire Department was assisted by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Banks Fire District, Gaston Fire District and Metro West Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.