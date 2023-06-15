Construction to disrupt MAX Red Line for 5 months

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet is warning Portlanders of an upcoming 126-day disruption to the MAX Red Line. The service disruption will begin Saturday and will go through the end of October.

The disruption to service is all part of the Better Red MAX Extension and Reliability Improvements Project, a multi-year construction project to extend the Red Line to Hillsboro and enhance train movement between the airport and the Gateway Transit Center. Construction of the project is now more than 65% complete, TriMet says.

During the nearly five-month span, TriMet says crews will be installing a second track near Portland International Airport and rebuilding the PDX MAX Station.

TriMet says to be aware of the following:

Expect trips to take an extra 30 minutes

Riders can plan ahead and see how long their trips will likely take by going to trimet.org/planner

If riders have questions or need directions to shuttle bus stops, we will have extra staff present at Gateway and PDX for the first two weeks of the disruption and at PDX for the entire four months.

The shuttle bus stops will be clearly marked. At PDX, it will be located near the MAX station, directly outside the doors to the baggage claim area where TriMet’s ticket vending machines are located.

Shuttle buses between Gateway and PDX will also stop at Parkrose/Sumner Transit Center, Cascades Station and Mt Hood MAX Station.

Normal service is expected to return Oct. 22.

