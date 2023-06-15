Dog rescued after falling down cliff in Ecola State Park

coastguard video
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - The Coast Guard rescued a German Shepard after she fell off a cliff and was injured in Ecola State Park Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sector Columbia River received an agency assist request from Cannon Beach Fire Department for a dog who fell 300 feet down a cliff to a remote section of the beach. The area is only accessible by repelling down from a hiking trail.

An aircrew from Air Station Astoria was sent to the rescue. Around 8:20 p.m. the crew arrived and were able to lift the dog to her owner at the Ecola State Park parking lot.

After a visit to an emergency vet the dog has been reported as doing just fine thanks to the first responders in Astoria and Cannon Beach.

