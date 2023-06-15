On the Go with Ayo at Hopscotch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Goat Blocks in Southeast Portland is now home to Hopscotch!

Hopscotch is a new immersive art experience featuring artists from across Portland and the world.

Located at 1020 Southeast 10th Avenue, Hopscotch showcases 14 galleries across 23,000 square feet of space.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

