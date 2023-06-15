Home, dogs lost after Walnut Grove house fire

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Two people are displaced after a house fire burns over 40 minutes in Walnut Grove.

At around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Vancouver Fire Department received a call reporting explosions and fire outside of a house near Northeast 84th Street and 60th street.

Crews on route could see plumes of smoke and arrived just three minutes later. Several vehicles in front of the house were burning as well as the home’s attic.

A second alarm was called and Clark County Fire District 6 arrived to the scene to bring more resources. Two people were home at the time of the fire and remained uninjured.

Unfortunately two dogs did not survive the fire.

The fire took a little under 40 minutes to bring under control, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Firefighters and investigators on scene had to remain at the site longer than usual to make sure the structure was safe and to check for lingering hot spots.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.