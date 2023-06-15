Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack

Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:46 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The personal information of “potentially” 3.5 million people was compromised by an “international software hack” of Oregon’s Department of Motor Vehicles, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation on Thursday.

ODOT “immediately” shut down and secured their system and is “confident” the system is working safely, the spokesperson said.

People who are concerned about the data breach are encouraged to monitor their information.

“We recommend anyone with a DMV-issued driver’s license or ID card do so,” the spokesperson said.

The ODOT recommended people request a free credit report online at  www.annualcreditreport.com or by telephone at 1-877-322-8228.

This is a developing story and more details will released as available.

