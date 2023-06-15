Man injured in shooting at Gresham apartment complex

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

At about 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Cameron Court Apartments at 678 Southeast Hogan Road. Police says a resident at the complex called 911 to report a man had been shot.

Arriving officers found the victim outside and began treating his wound before paramedics got there. Police say the man is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives with @GreshamPD are working to find out who shot a man at the Cameron Court Apts on S.E. Hogan and why. Officers tell me he is expected to recover. No suspect information to share. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/Hg6FDncORv — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) June 15, 2023

No arrests have been made and a description of the suspect has not been released at this time. Police say it’s not known yet if the victim knew the shooter.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead after crash between motorcycle and school bus in Hillsboro

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Gresham police.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.