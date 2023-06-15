Man injured in shooting at Gresham apartment complex

The Gresham Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:06 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

At about 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Cameron Court Apartments at 678 Southeast Hogan Road. Police says a resident at the complex called 911 to report a man had been shot.

Arriving officers found the victim outside and began treating his wound before paramedics got there. Police say the man is expected to survive his injuries.

No arrests have been made and a description of the suspect has not been released at this time. Police say it’s not known yet if the victim knew the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Gresham police.

