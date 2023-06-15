Oregon man charged for sexual abuse, torture of monkeys

Oregon man charged for sexual abuse, torture of monkeys.
Oregon man charged for sexual abuse, torture of monkeys.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINEVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – A former United States Air Force Officer from Prineville has been charged with engaging in animal crushing videos for sexual purposes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Authorities say David Christopher Noble, 48, willingly encouraged, viewed and funded “animal crush videos” in an online encrypted group.

The videos Noble is said to have encouraged involved the torture, sexually-sadistic mutilation, and murder of adult and juvenile monkeys, according to the D.A.’s Office.

SEE ALSO: Former special education teaching assistant accused of sexually abusing student in Hillsboro

As an administrator of the group where the videos were shared, authorities say Noble repeatedly attempted to evade law-enforcement detection by frequently changing the group’s name. However, in January, Noble moved from Prineville to Henderson, Nevada after a federal search warrant was executed at his former home.

A past United States Air Force Officer, Noble was dismissed in 2006 and required to serve six months in military custody after a court martial for fraud and an unprofessional relationship.

Noble is also said to have been in possession of several illegally possessed firearms, including a Colt M4 carbine assault rifle, according to officials.

The D.A.’s office describes animal crush videos as punishable by up to seven years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sculpture "Pillar Arc," by artist Ming Fay, sits in the courtyard of the U.S. Courthouse in...
Washington to pay out millions to people for past drug convictions
1 dead after crash between motorcycle and school bus in Hillsboro
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with school bus in Hillsboro
Brush fire starts near The Dalles Dam, veterans’ home, houses evacuated | Credit: Jordyn Wolford
Brush fire starts in The Dalles, evacuations ordered
Fears of a Portland serial killer have been overhyped, according to police.
Dozens of missing women, girls in Portland-area raise ‘red flag,’ cold-case expert says
18-year-old Louis Daniel Santiago.
N. Portland armed robbery suspect identified; more victims expected

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Portland Fire Chief retiring in July; interim chief named
Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Home burned by Mile Post 87 Fire
3 homes destroyed by brush fire in The Dalles; Level 3 evacuations lowered
REI Clackamas Town Center
REI to open Re/Supply store months after announcing closure of Pearl District location