Oregon Senate Republicans end 6 week walkout

FILE - An attendee holds up a sign during a rally calling for an end to the Senate Republican walkout at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on May 11, 2023. Funding for schools, literacy programs and special education teachers in Oregon — a state where 60% of third graders are not reading at grade level — could be jeopardized by a Republican walkout that has stalled hundreds of bills and ground the Legislature to a partisan halt for over a month. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)(Amanda Loman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Enough Republicans members showed up in the Oregon Senate to end a six-week walkout that halted the work of the Legislature and blocked hundreds of bills, including some on abortion, transgender health care and gun safety.

The boycott, which prevented the Senate from reaching a two-thirds quorum needed to pass bills, was prompted by a sweeping measure on abortion and gender-affirming care that Republicans said was too extreme.

The walkout also blocked the approval of the two-year state budget and a gun-safety measure opposed by the GOP that would increase the purchasing age to 21 for semiautomatic rifles.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

