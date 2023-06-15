Police: More than 100 suspected overdose deaths this year in Portland

By Soyoung Kim
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:37 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As drug overdoses continue to soar nationwide the problem is continuing to hit close to home in Portland.

Portland police said the number of suspected overdose deaths they’ve responded to so far this year is already in the triple digits.

People who live and work in Portland said not a day goes by where they don’t come across someone suffering from a drug addiction.

“I see zombies every day,” Miranda, who lives in Portland, said. “The blanket unfurls and there’s a cloud of fentanyl smoke and it smells like burning rubber. And I see tinfoil stuff all over.”

For many, this epidemic hits too close to home.

“I had a boyfriend two years ago. He accidentally overdosed from some “oxy blues,” which people are still trying to sell everyone here in Portland. Just one pill and he was found, and he died,” Miranda said.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit’s latest data shows PPB has initiated 111 suspected overdose death investigations – and that’s just so far this year.

“it’s both shocking to hear, but it’s not surprising,” Ronald Ross, of 4D Recovery,, said. “You know, the fentanyl has replaced heroin. It’s rampant everywhere and it’s just horrible.”

Ross of 4D Recovery, a local recovery community organization, said they feel like they can’t keep up.

“We’re helping people get into the shelters and detox and treatments, but as much efforts as we put in. The more people we get off, the more people that get on,” Ross said.

But even so - nearly seven years sober himself, he said helping one person at a time – is worth it.

“I’m going to continue my mission out here to give back what was so freely given to me,” Ross said. “I don’t care how long it take, but we’re going to keep going into the trenches and pulling people out. Giving people a hand-up and not a hand-out.”

According to the CDC, fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, and a lot cheaper to make and buy.

