Portland City Council approves purchase of land around Morrison Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - City commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to spend $8 million to buy property near the Morrison Bridge.

The city agreed to buy the land on the west end of the bridge along Naito Parkway, between Harvey Milk and Morrison streets. It’s about 142,000 square feet.

Morrison Bridgehead Map (KPTV)

The area right now is simply a parking lot but its use could expand in the future. The city’s goal is to host new events or expand existing ones.

Portland Parks & Recreation says the waterfront has a limited time for hosting events because the grass doesn’t re-grow in the colder, winter months. However, the property is paved so it’s easier to use in inclement weather.

Portland Parks says the city hosts 450 events and issues 6,000 recreational permits every year. The agency believes those numbers could rise with this purchase.

When it’s not used as event space, the land would continue to be used as a parking lot, albeit one now owned and operated by the city. The city estimates parking revenue alone will be more than $600,000 a year for the first three years.

