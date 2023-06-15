Portland FBI offering $15,000 for information leading to arrest of shooting suspect

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to solve the case of a deadly shooting in Southeast Portland from about a year ago.

On June 20, 2022, 22-year-old Geavauntae Sherman was shot and killed Raymond Park in Southeast Portland while he was celebrating his younger sister’s birthday. His family hopes that someone will come forward with information.

In a Wednesday press release, the agency said they are offering $15,000 to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of Sherman’s killer, who investigators say is still on the loose.

Life is still challenging for Sherman’s younger sister Dayshanay Sherman in the aftermath of his death and as the year anniversary of the shooting approaches.

“We are holding up but things are still rough, my family is still struggling to get back into society I’d say,” said Sherman.

Geavauntae Sherman is remembered as a kind and caring oldest sibling in his family.

This kind of character was on full display the night she and her brother approached a group in the park who she says was being rude to one of their younger sisters. Someone in that group is the one who fired the shots according to Sherman.

“We’re two adults coming over to deescalate a situation, the last thing we expect is my brother is going to get shot,” Sherman said. “It’s just not fair, it made no sense, he didn’t threaten you in any way. Didn’t even curse or raise his voice.”

Geavauntae Sherman’s family is pleading for the community to speak up if they know anything. Dayshanay Sherman says she knows there are people in Portland who may have an idea on who killed her brother.

“If you were there, you know someone who was there, you know anything, just come forward and say something, because an innocent man’s life was taken for no reason,” she said. “And my family is still suffering, we have a lot of questions, we want justice.”

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI Portland Field Office at (503) 224-4181, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

