Portland Fire Chief retiring in July; interim chief named

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Sara Boone, the Portland Fire Chief, announced Wednesday she would be retiring from Portland Fire & Rescue on July 12.

Portland Fire & Rescue says Chief Boone joined PF&R in 1995 as a line firefighter and quickly progressed, holding roles as a Lieutenant, Captain/Staff Captain, Battalion Chief, and Bureau Safety Chief.

“Together we have experienced some of the most challenging times in the history of Portland Fire,” said Chief Boone. “Considering all that we’ve faced over the past four years, I couldn’t be prouder and more honored to have closed out my career by leading one of the nation’s premier fire agencies.”

Following Boone’s departure in July, Commissioner Rene Gonzales has named Ryan Gillespie as the Interim Fire Chief.

Gillespie has been with PF&R since 1998, working through the ranks as Firefighter to Division Chief.

Portland Fire & Rescue says Gillespie will serve as Fire Chief until the city administrator takes operational responsibility for Portland Fire & Rescue in 2025.

