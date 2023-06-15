Portland G League team names inaugural head coach

Detroit Pistons assistant coach Jim Moran watches against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half...
Detroit Pistons assistant coach Jim Moran watches against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland G League team, the official affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, has announced Jim Moran as the inaugural head coach.

Moran started his NBA coaching career with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2014–15, where he originally worked as the team’s associate video coordinator.

In 2015, Moran was elevated to the position of assistant coach, where he remained through the 2020–21 season.

SEE ALSO: Portland Trail Blazers announce G League team

In recent years, Moran spent two seasons (2021-23) as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons.

As a player, Moran spent 2001 until 2011 with CB Gran Canaria in the Spanish ACB League. He ended his career with 2,060 points, 802 rebounds, and 321 assists. He was the first player to have his jersey number honored by the team, according to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland G League team will begin playing during the 2023–24 season and will play its home games at the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland.

The team’s name has not yet been announced.

