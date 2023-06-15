Providence nurses set to strike for better staffing, more time off in Portland, Seaside

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Nurses Association is set to strike next week in Portland and Seaside if they are unable to reach a contract agreement with Providence Health System, according to ONA.

If they don’t, 1,300 nurses could go on strike at Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence Home Health and Hospice beginning June 19.

“I’ve been with Providence for 21 years and this is the first - we’ve never had a strike. This is really challenging. We believe that our nurses are incredible. They take great care of our patients,” Providence Portland Medical Center’s Chief Executive, Krista Farnham, said.

ONA and Providence Portland have been negotiating their contract since last October. After their latest session last week, ONA notified the hospital they’d be going on strike.

They’re asking for better staffing, competitive salaries and more paid time off and sick time.

“The average salary for a nurse at Providence Portland Medical Center, our nurses work 36 hours a week... what we call a .9, a full time equivalent, is a $115,000 a year. Then, if you were to work 40 hours a week, that’s an equivalent of about $128,000 a year,” Farnham said. “In the first year of the new contract, we put a 12% increase into the first year for the wages and then we also had 3% for the second year and the third year.”

Farnham said they’re also adding 30 hours of paid time off.

If and when the strike begins, what will happen to patient care? Providence said emergency room wait times will likely be longer, all elective surgeries will stop and obstetric care will be impacted too. They said scheduled deliveries will be moved or rescheduled.

“We do about 100 procedures each day and we’ve canceled all of those procedures for next week so that we can take care of our patients. Patient safety is our priority,” Farnham said.

Farnham said they’ll also bring in a few hundred replacement nurses during the strike.

FOX 12 Oregon reached out to ONA to hear what they have to say. They directed us to a statement sent Tuesday, which reads partially:

“If Providence really cared about stabilizing operations to care for patients, let alone responding to the needs of their staff, they would reach an agreement and put an end to the strike action before it begins on Monday.”

Farnham said if you’re nearby and having an emergency, you can still get care at Providence Portland Medical Center, but if you can they suggest going to another hospital during the strike.

On Wednesday, ONA sent an additional statement, which reads in part:

“Nurses and clinicians want to be crystal clear: If Providence truly wanted to prioritize patient care, they would be negotiating this week, not directing nurses and clinicians to pre-cancel next week’s visits and procedures, delaying care for vulnerable patients for at least one full week, moving fragile newborns to new locations, and failing to replace occupational therapists or speech language pathologists.”

