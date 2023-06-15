REI to open Re/Supply store months after announcing closure of Pearl District location

REI Clackamas Town Center
REI Clackamas Town Center(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - Just months after REI announced it’s closing its flagship Portland store, the outdoor retailer says it will open a new location in the Clackamas Town Center.

REI Re/Supply Clackamas will be dedicated to used outdoor gear and apparel. The 16,113 square-foot store will be located just doors away from the existing outlet already at the mall.

“As a member-owned co-op, we have a responsibility to preserve the long-term health of the planet,” said Bob Cagle, REI regional director. “Our Re/Supply offering reimagines the lifecycle of outdoor products and helps keep gear where it belongs—out on trails, waterways and other natural places. Opening a Re/Supply store in the community builds on the popularity of our used program that is enjoyed by many Oregonians.”

Access to the Re/Supply store will be a benefit of a co-op membership.

REI is looking to hire more than two dozen workers for the store, which will open in late August of this year. Anyone interested in applying can click here.

REI made the announcement about the new location just two months after it said it would close its store in Portland’s Pearl District because of rising crime.

