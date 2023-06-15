Special education teaching assistant accused of sexually abusing student in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A special education teaching assistant has been arrested for sexually abusing a student, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began in April 2023. The sheriff’s office says detectives learned 22-year-old Yessenia Manriquez Casillas, of Beaverton, had picked up a student at a celebration and then sexually abused them.

According to the sheriff’s office, Manriquez Casillas was an employee of the Hillsboro School District and worked at Century High School. The abuse did not happen on school property.

In June, a grand jury issued an indictment for Manriquez Casillas’ arrest. She was arrested on Wednesday at her home and booked into the Washington County Jail on four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

The sheriff’s office says detectives were told there may be more victims.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact detectives at 503-846-2700.

