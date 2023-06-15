Tasing of unhoused person in Gresham grocery store by police justified, city determines

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Gresham has determined police officers were justified in tasing an unhoused person in a Gresham grocery store in March, the city announced Thursday.

On March 9, the city said a homeless services team member responded to Cheap Charlie’s in downtown Gresham after the report of an unhoused person in need of support.

SEE ALSO: Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack

The team member reported to police that the unhoused person had attempted to assault them and called for assistance.

According to the city, the unhoused person resisted arrest and and tried to assault the officers, so they responded by tasing the person.

The use of a taser triggered a Use of Force Review, which “is guided by city policies, the city’s collective bargaining agreements, and state laws,” the city said.

The review found the use of a taser did not violate “police policy or law.”

“An appeal was filed and after a second review, the initial findings of no policy violations or criminal activity were confirmed,” the city said.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Senate Republicans end 6 week walkout

The city manager Nina Vetteralso said Gresham needs to learn from the situation, improve services and build community trust.

“New training and learning opportunities have been identified including incorporating the C.A.L.M. Approach training, which is a training emphasizing effective communication strategies, sound decision-making, humane physical control and restraint techniques, and active medical monitoring to ensure the safety of everyone involved in incidents,” the city said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.