Two more dry days, then wettest/coolest weather in over a month arrives Father’s Day

We hope you’ve been enjoying the perfect mid-June weather, because conditions change quite a bit by the time we get to Father’s Day.

A mix of morning clouds then afternoon sunshine led to afternoon highs about normal for this time of year; into the mid-70s. Tomorrow will be similar with a cloud/sun mix throughout the day and highs in the mid-70s again. In fact Saturday should be pleasant but just a bit cooler and a little bit cloudier. There’s no good chance for rain through Saturday evening, except for a spot or two of drizzle early that day in the Cascade foothills.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

A cold “upper-level low” moves down into the Pacific Northwest Sunday through Tuesday. That’s an area of chilly air that moves well south of the (weak) jet stream that is up in Canada. As that pocket of cold air passes overhead, showers bubble up each day and could be heavy in the afternoons. There’s a chance of a rumble of thunder or hail with some of those showers Sunday and Monday. This is our springtime “showers and sunbreaks” pattern, there’s no big storm approaching. Afternoon high temperatures drop well down into the 60s during this time and light snow will fall in the high Cascades. Roads will NOT be affected since it’s mid-summer with respect to sunshine. One sunbreak and a mountain road surface is suddenly in the 70s.

Temperatures return to normal the 2nd half of next week and we turn dry again as the system moves off to the east.

