Wanted suspect arrested in Salem after foot chase

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A wanted suspect has been taken into custody in Salem after a foot chase through a neighborhood.

According to the Salem Police Department, 40-year-old Todd Willard Mabe was spotted by detectives as he was walking through a Salem neighborhood. Mabe is a suspect in a June 3 domestic assault and kidnapping, according to police.

When detectives went to speak with Mabe, he fled on foot through the area while brandishing a gun, according to officials. He then made his way out of one neighbor’s house and into the backyard before jumping a fence. Mabe was later found hiding in another backyard after being tracked by a K9 team.

According to investigators, Mabe was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Mabe was booked into the Marion County Jail on the following charges:

Menacing, two counts

Unlawful use of a weapon, two counts

Unlawful use of a motor vehicle

Felon in possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Burglary, first-degree

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, attempted

Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school

Mabe is also facing an outstanding warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board.

