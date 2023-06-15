Wanted suspect arrested in Salem after foot chase

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:32 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A wanted suspect has been taken into custody in Salem after a foot chase through a neighborhood.

According to the Salem Police Department, 40-year-old Todd Willard Mabe was spotted by detectives as he was walking through a Salem neighborhood. Mabe is a suspect in a June 3 domestic assault and kidnapping, according to police.

When detectives went to speak with Mabe, he fled on foot through the area while brandishing a gun, according to officials. He then made his way out of one neighbor’s house and into the backyard before jumping a fence. Mabe was later found hiding in another backyard after being tracked by a K9 team.

SEE ALSO: More than 100 suspected overdose deaths this year in Portland

According to investigators, Mabe was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Mabe was booked into the Marion County Jail on the following charges:

  • Menacing, two counts
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, two counts
  • Unlawful use of a motor vehicle
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm
  • Burglary, first-degree
  • Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
  • Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, attempted
  • Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school

Mabe is also facing an outstanding warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sculpture "Pillar Arc," by artist Ming Fay, sits in the courtyard of the U.S. Courthouse in...
Washington to pay out millions to people for past drug convictions
1 dead after crash between motorcycle and school bus in Hillsboro
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with school bus in Hillsboro
Brush fire starts near The Dalles Dam, veterans’ home, houses evacuated | Credit: Jordyn Wolford
Brush fire starts in The Dalles, evacuations ordered
Fears of a Portland serial killer have been overhyped, according to police.
Dozens of missing women, girls in Portland-area raise ‘red flag,’ cold-case expert says
18-year-old Louis Daniel Santiago.
N. Portland armed robbery suspect identified; more victims expected

Latest News

Tasing of unhoused person in Gresham grocery store by police justified, city determines
Tasing of unhoused person in Gresham grocery store by police justified, city determines
Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
KPTV File Image
Portland Fire Chief retiring in July; interim chief named
Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack