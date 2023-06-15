Found: Woman with dementia missing from Sublimity

JOYCE TROUT
JOYCE TROUT(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SUBLIMITY Ore. (KPTV) - An 84-year-old woman with dementia who went missing on Thursday afternoon has been found and is safe.

Joyce Trout went missing around 3 p.m. on Thursday and was reported found after an hour.

She was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Thursday walking east from the Sublimity post office. She is reportedly physically healthy with no known medical issues aside from dementia.

She is a short white female with white hair and was last seen wearing a flower-designed button up short-sleeve shirt, dark teal pants and possibly grey slip on “hey dude” shoes.

The Marion County Sheriffs Office thanks everyone who assisted in finding Trout.

“This is a great example of the partnership and collaborative effort we all share as a community.” the Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

