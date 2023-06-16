16-year-old arrested after fleeing Milwaukie P.D. in stolen car.

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old is in police custody after attempting to flee Milwaukie police in a stolen car Thursday, officials say.

According to the Milwaukie Police Department, a patrol sergeant noticed a suspicious car heading north on SE Linwood Avenue near SE Aspen Street around 12:50 p.m.

The officer began a traffic stop once the driver pulled into a dead-end street. However, the driver turned the car around and fled, striking the patrol vehicle while fleeing.

Witnesses nearby were able to point the sergeant to the 10500 block of SE Linwood Avenue where the car was found abandoned and the suspect was seen running from the scene. Arriving officers were able to intercept the suspect, an unidentified 16-year-old, near 6100 SE King Road.

According to the Milwaukie P.D., a loaded 9mm handgun was found inside the car and the vehicle was found to be reported as stolen.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Clackamas County Juvenile Reception Center and will face charges of Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, Attempt to Elude a Police Officer and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

