Abortion, gender affirming care, ‘ghost gun’ bills pass Oregon Senate

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A quorum of Oregon state senators voted 17-3 to pass two amended bills on abortion rights and untraceable guns after Oregon Republicans agreed to end their six-week walkout on Thursday.

House Bill 2002 and 2005 will now both return to the Oregon House for final approval of the added amendments that were part of the compromise.

Both bills are scheduled for a third reading in the Oregon House on June 20.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Senate Republicans end 6 week walkout

HB 2002 protects the rights of all Oregonians older than 15 to access reproductive healthcare and allows minors younger than 15 to access care without parental permission in certain cases. Additionally, healthcare providers and public officials are protected from out-of-state investigations, prosecution or civil liability related to providing reproductive healthcare.

HB 2002 also adds insurance coverage requirements for gender affirming care, requiring coverage for “medically necessary as determined by the physical or behavioral health care provider who prescribes the treatment; and prescribed in accordance with accepted standards of care.”

HB 2005 passed after senate Democrats agreed to remove prohibitions on people under 21 possessing certain guns. The bill now focuses on untraceable and unmarked “ghost guns.” This incudes possessing, selling and making the weapons and some components.

Republican Senator Lynn Findley said in a statement that the compromises will ensure “parental rights will not be ignored regarding minors’ seeking abortion and gender-affirming care. [And the] Constitutional rights to own and bear arms will not be eviscerated, especially for citizens between 18 and 21 years old.”

Findley also said he believes the voter-approved Measure 113 will likely be ruled unconstitutional in a legal challenge.

SEE ALSO: Oregon leaders promise tougher stance on crime in Portland Business Alliance meeting

Oregon Democrats said in a statement that they believe the compromise will keep “politicians out of the deeply personal health care decisions made between a patient and their doctor by clarifying patients’ right to reproductive care, including abortions in state law.”

They also said the bills will shield medical providers from laws civil suits in other states, and will clarify and expand access to abortion and gender-affirming care by closing gaps in insurance coverage.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.