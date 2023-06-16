Audit: Donations outpaced spending at Multnomah Co. Animal Services despite claims of poor conditions

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A new investigation is showing that Multnomah County Animals Services has been sitting on nearly $1.5 million of donations and government funds.

According to a new report from the county’s auditor’s office, between July of 2018 and May of this year, the shelter has received nearly $2 million in donations and $125,000 worth of government funds.

Of the more than $2 million that they received, just over $627,000 were used. That’s just 30% of the donations and funding, leaving nearly $1.5 million still unused.

This all comes as the shelter has faces years of scrutiny and accusations of poor conditions for animals, with volunteers claiming the animals have been neglected of attention and basic medical care.

The shelter has also suffered staffing and volunteer shortages, so much so that they had to stop taking in strays earlier this year.

Just last week, the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners approved a budget to hire an additional 10 employees for animal services.

