Car chase collides with MAX, driver arrested for drive-by shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Around 3 p.m. Thursday Vancouver police responded to a call about a drive-by shooting at the Alder Creek Apartments.

No one was injured in the shooting. Officials on scene gathered information on the suspects description and car but could not locate the shooter.

Around 5:53 p.m. a call from concerned citizens reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the 4600 block of Northeast 112th Avenue. The callers claimed the occupants were wearing ski masks and holding rifles.

Police found the Kia and discovered it had been reported stolen out of Portland.

Officers attempted to pull over the car but the driver continued. A chase continued into Oregon over the Steele Bridge

Two guns were thrown out the window of the stolen car and were recovered by police. After a collision with a MAX train officers were able to arrest three suspects, a 27-year-old man and two male teenagers, taking them in to custody with no further incident.

car crash (kptv)

The suspects are being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding an officer and unlawful possession of a firearm. Additional charges are pending.

The Vancouver Police Department Safe Streets Task Force and Neighborhood Response Team are continuing the investigation.

