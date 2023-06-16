On the Go with Ayo at 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo

Saturday kicks off the first 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo at the Portland Expo Center.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Saturday kicks off the first 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo at the Portland Expo Center.

The rodeo is a celebration of the history of Black cowboys. It will feature bareback riding, breakaway roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and bulldogging.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Attendees can get there early to check out vendors and for roping lessons.

Tickets are no longer available for the rodeo. It sold out on Thursday.

To learn more about the rodeo, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Andy's Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
Andy’s Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
DMV
What to do if you might be affected by the Oregon DMV hack
REI Clackamas Town Center
REI to open Re/Supply store months after announcing closure of Pearl District location
KPTV File Image
Former special education teaching assistant accused of sexually abusing student in Hillsboro

Latest News

On the Go with Ayo at 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo
Shoe Mill: Birkenstock
Shoe Mill: Birkenstock
Shoe Mill: Birkenstock
Shoe Mill: Birkenstock
Subaru of America
Subaru of America