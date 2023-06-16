On the Go with Ayo at 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Saturday kicks off the first 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo at the Portland Expo Center.

The rodeo is a celebration of the history of Black cowboys. It will feature bareback riding, breakaway roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and bulldogging.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Attendees can get there early to check out vendors and for roping lessons.

Tickets are no longer available for the rodeo. It sold out on Thursday.

To learn more about the rodeo, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.