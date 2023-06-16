Guns, drugs found in Multnomah home following warrant search

Guns seized from Multnomah Co. home
Guns seized from Multnomah Co. home(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On June 8, the Oregon State Police Northwest Region Marijuana team served search warrants that resulted in the seizure of several drugs, guns, and fraudulent IDs.

The search warrants were for three locations in Multnomah and Marion counties:

· a home in the 2000 block of NE Edgewater Drive, Portland

· a high-rise apartment near NW Hoyt St and NW 14th Ave. Portland

·  a residence on Wyoming Circle, Salem

According to OSP found and seized from the Edgewater home was:

· 21 firearms – one with a destroyed serial number

· Body armor

· Around $198,000

· 428 packages of illegal marijuana extracts (24 pounds)

· 282 pounds of illegal marijuana flower

· 320 marijuana pre-rolls

· 7,847 marijuana vape cartridges

· 1,161 packages of marijuana candies

· 781 psilocybin mushroom bars, containing 3,124 grams of psilocybin

· .6 pounds of dried psilocybin mushrooms

· 2.7 pounds of counterfeit methamphetamine pills

· .4 pounds of Xanax pills

· 8.8 grams of cocaine

· Several fraudulent of Oregon driver’s licenses






Officials also found two bays within the attached garage that had been converted for growing psilocybin mushrooms. A total of 2,100 bags of suspected psilocybin mushrooms were collected.

Detectives found evidence of narcotics being exported from Oregon throughout the country where they were then sold on the black market.

Four individuals were arrested and held in Multnomah County Jail on charges of: unlawful possession of methamphetamine (felony), unlawful importing/exporting of marijuana (felony) x2, and animal neglect in the second degree.

The individuals arrested were:

  • Pedro Antonio Valencia-Gonzalez (27)
  • Martin Anthony Martinez (25)
  • Albert Watak Vakacapelle (27)
  • Eric Joon Yi (36)

Additional charges will be referred to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Non-drug evidence was found at the two other homes.

