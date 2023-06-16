Lewis & Clark’s Jack Thomson named Division III player of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Lewis & Clark College just saw the best baseball season for the Pioneers in years. The team was led by a senior nicknamed “Lumberjack,” who leaves with 13 program records.

“It almost feels like a lifetime ago when I started here,” Jack Thomson said.

The left-handed slugging third baseman for Lewis & Clark is the king of the home run hill for the Pioneers, both for a single-season and a career, clubbing 23 in 2023.

“Every year that I have been here, we have been picked to finish last in the coaches poll,” he said.

It was a spring for the time capsule and the naysayers as Lewis & Clark captured its first ever Northwest Conference crown.

“It’s super special. That feeling, I always dreamed of winning the championship and then when it happened, it was pretty surreal and just celebrating with my teammates and seeing how happy everybody was to have that happen,” Thomson said.

Thomson collected all kinds of hardware. The two-time NWC player of the year is a first time, first team All-American Pioneer since legendary Royce McDaniel back in 1961.

Thomson learned about his Division III national player of the year honor with a simple scroll.

“I honestly just saw it on Twitter. I saw the link on Twitter, clicked on it, and then I was like, ‘Wait, there is a picture of me. Why am I at the top of this? Oh, wow,’” Thomson shared. “I was very surprised because I was not expecting it, so it was a pretty great surprise but yeah, Twitter.”

All earned, nothing given.

“Obviously, no scholarships but a lot of school responsibilities and we’re here in Oregon so it rains a lot! It’s not for the faint of heart, you gotta really love the game,” he said.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old from Millbrae, California reigned supreme on the Dean’s List as a new graduate in psychology, and Thomson isn’t done yet. He’ll leave “The Hill” for “The Bluff” to use his sixth and final season of college eligibility in Division I at the University of Portland.

“It’s a little odd sometimes that I have to realize that, sometimes I think like, ‘Oh, this guy is relatively my age, he’s in college with me,’ but I know in their mind they are thinking, ‘Oh, this guy is ancient!’” Thomson said.

The Pilots will even pay Thomson to play and get his MBA, something a Division III student-athlete always dreams about.

“For the first time, I am going to have a scholarship,” he said. “It took me five years, but I finally got it.”

