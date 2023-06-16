Man accused of driving pickup through Portland parade area indicted on 38 charges

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man accused of driving through the downtown Portland Grand Floral Parade area in a pickup truck last week and nearly hit people was indicted Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Sidney Mecham was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury on 38 charges related to the incident.

RELATED: ‘I hear this screeching behind us’: Families scramble away from pickup in Portland parade area

Those charges include:

Second-degree attempted assault.

17 counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

15 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Reckless driving.

Attempt to assault a police officer.

Attempt to elude police by motor vehicle.

Two counts of failing to perform the duties of a driver.

PPB said that on Saturday around 10 a.m., Mecham allegedly drove a pickup truck through the closed streets of the parade route after driving up onto a hillside to get around two ODOT trucks and later smashed through a barricade.

A motorcycle officer heard the commotion and saw the truck driving east on Northeast Weidler Street, and said the driver refused to stop. The driver then led police on a chase.

SEE ALSO: Oregon man tries to drive into Idaho library employee who defended transgender coworker

Investigators said the driver headed south on Northeast MLK Jr. Blvd. Then turned left onto Northeast Wasco Street, and finally left the parade route. The PPB Air Support Unit was able to track the truck stopped near Northeast 24th Avenue and Clackamas Street, where Mecham was taken into custody.

PPB thanked all the community members who reached out with information, video evidence and gave statements to investigators. Police also said the investigation is on-going and asked anyone who has information on this case who has not yet spoken to investigators to please email centralbikesquad@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-152688.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.