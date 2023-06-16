Man accused of driving pickup through Portland parade area indicted on 38 charges

Man accused of driving pickup through Portland parade area indicted on 38 charges
Man accused of driving pickup through Portland parade area indicted on 38 charges(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man accused of driving through the downtown Portland Grand Floral Parade area in a pickup truck last week and nearly hit people was indicted Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Sidney Mecham was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury on 38 charges related to the incident.

RELATED: ‘I hear this screeching behind us’: Families scramble away from pickup in Portland parade area

Those charges include:

  • Second-degree attempted assault.
  • 17 counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
  • 15 counts of recklessly endangering another person.
  • Reckless driving.
  • Attempt to assault a police officer.
  • Attempt to elude police by motor vehicle.
  • Two counts of failing to perform the duties of a driver.

PPB said that on Saturday around 10 a.m., Mecham allegedly drove a pickup truck through the closed streets of the parade route after driving up onto a hillside to get around two ODOT trucks and later smashed through a barricade.

A motorcycle officer heard the commotion and saw the truck driving east on Northeast Weidler Street, and said the driver refused to stop. The driver then led police on a chase.

SEE ALSO: Oregon man tries to drive into Idaho library employee who defended transgender coworker

Investigators said the driver headed south on Northeast MLK Jr. Blvd. Then turned left onto Northeast Wasco Street, and finally left the parade route. The PPB Air Support Unit was able to track the truck stopped near Northeast 24th Avenue and Clackamas Street, where Mecham was taken into custody.

PPB thanked all the community members who reached out with information, video evidence and gave statements to investigators. Police also said the investigation is on-going and asked anyone who has information on this case who has not yet spoken to investigators to please email centralbikesquad@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-152688.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Andy's Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
Andy’s Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
DMV
What to do if you might be affected by the Oregon DMV hack
REI Clackamas Town Center
REI to open Re/Supply store months after announcing closure of Pearl District location
KPTV File Image
Former special education teaching assistant accused of sexually abusing student in Hillsboro

Latest News

16-year-old arrested after fleeing Milwaukie P.D. in stolen car.
16-year-old arrested after fleeing Milwaukie P.D. in stolen car
Watch as this rescue otter in Portland practices her basketball skills
19-year-old woman accused of using social media to sell drugs to kids in Portland
Vancouver police arrest 2 teens in armed robbery.
Vancouver police arrest 2 teens in armed robbery