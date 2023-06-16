Man injured in downtown Vancouver shooting

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:06 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning.

At about 4:41 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of West Columbia Way. Police say officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. Police did not release any details about a suspect or suspects.

SEE ALSO: 19-year-old woman accused of using social media to sell drugs to kids in Portland

The Major Crimes Unit is leading investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Vancouver police.

