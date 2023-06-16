Man injured in downtown Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning.

At about 4:41 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of West Columbia Way. Police say officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. Police did not release any details about a suspect or suspects.

The Major Crimes Unit is leading investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Vancouver police.

