Mayor Wheeler planning to ban open drug use in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During Thursday’s Portland Business Alliance meeting between politicians and business executives, Mayor Ted Wheeler hinted at a plan to ban open drug use in the city.

“We’ll also be announcing in the near future a partner, time, place and manner restriction focusing on open drug use in the city of Portland and I believe this will help us get at the withering fentanyl crisis that we’re also experiencing as a community,” said Wheeler.

With the approval of Measure 110 in 2020, the personal possession of small amounts of hard drugs became legal in Oregon. The implementation of that policy came at the same time that street drug use in Portland skyrocketed, angering property owners and downtown businesses.

Measure 110 eliminated criminal consequences for possessing small amounts of hard drugs.

Under current law, it is unclear how Wheeler will accomplish this proposed plan. FOX 12 has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

The mayor’s suggested plan comes shortly after the Portland City Council approved an ordinance which forbids tent camping between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and imposes harsher punishments on those who choose to refuse shelter.

