Mount Hebron Fire 100% contained as crews continue work on Hat Rock Fire

UMATILLA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Fire Marshal says the Mount Hebron Fire burning in Umatilla County is now 100% contained. Additionally, major improvements are being made on the Hat Rock Fire also burning in Umatilla County, officials say.

On Thursday, a flare-up from winds added another 80 to 100 acres burnt from the Hat Rock Fire, near the footprint of Juniper Canyon. Despite the winds, officials say crews were able to limit the spread, with the Hat Rock Fire now 70% contained after burning an estimated 16,252 as of 10 a.m. Friday.

“Local ranchers were instrumental in disking lines during the attack, working alongside our fire crews to provide solid containment lines,” Division Supervisor Brent Olson said, of the flare-up Thursday.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office decreased Level 3 (GO) evacuation zones to Level 2 (SET), and Level 2 (SET) areas to Level 1 (READY), as containment lines continued to hold and dozer lines strengthened the Juniper Canyon region.

For additional information, visit the Umatilla County Sheriff's Facebook page.

