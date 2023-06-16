Mount Hebron Fire 100% contained as crews continue work on Hat Rock Fire

Hat Rock fire
Hat Rock fire(Oregon State Fire Marshal)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:06 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UMATILLA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Fire Marshal says the Mount Hebron Fire burning in Umatilla County is now 100% contained. Additionally, major improvements are being made on the Hat Rock Fire also burning in Umatilla County, officials say.

On Thursday, a flare-up from winds added another 80 to 100 acres burnt from the Hat Rock Fire, near the footprint of Juniper Canyon. Despite the winds, officials say crews were able to limit the spread, with the Hat Rock Fire now 70% contained after burning an estimated 16,252 as of 10 a.m. Friday.

SEE ALSO: Kotek invokes emergency act as wildfires trigger evacuations in Umatilla County

“Local ranchers were instrumental in disking lines during the attack, working alongside our fire crews to provide solid containment lines,” Division Supervisor Brent Olson said, of the flare-up Thursday.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office decreased Level 3 (GO) evacuation zones to Level 2 (SET), and Level 2 (SET) areas to Level 1 (READY), as containment lines continued to hold and dozer lines strengthened the Juniper Canyon region.

For additional information, visit the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Andy's Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
Andy’s Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
REI Clackamas Town Center
REI to open Re/Supply store months after announcing closure of Pearl District location
KPTV File Image
Former special education teaching assistant accused of sexually abusing student in Hillsboro
Brush fire starts near The Dalles Dam, veterans’ home, houses evacuated | Credit: Jordyn Wolford
Brush fire starts in The Dalles, evacuations ordered

Latest News

3 arrested after Vancouver drive-by shooting leads to police chase, crash with MAX train
Portland G League team names inaugural head coach
19-year-old Damascus woman accused of running social media drug ring
19-year-old woman accused of using social media to sell drugs to kids in Portland
Gun seized by investigators
19-year-old woman accused of running social media drug ring in Portland