Nice day ahead, pattern change coming this weekend

Good morning! We’re kicking off our Friday on a cool & dry note. Mid to upper level clouds will be streaming in throughout the day, with thicker cloud cover expected by this evening. Filtered sunshine should still allow temperatures to climb into the upper 70s. Overall, it’ll be a nice end to our workweek.

A weak cold front will slide through the region between tonight & Saturday. This system combined with stronger onshore flow will bring a lot more clouds inland. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday, and a few spots of drizzle can’t be ruled out. The best chance of seeing light showers will be along the coast & western facing mountain slopes (Coast Range & Cascades).

The real action arrives between Saturday night & Sunday as a large upper level low moves overhead. Frequent showers are expected, along with much cooler air. Cooler air aloft combined with strong daytime heating will destabilize our air both Sunday & Monday. We don’t typically have this kind of setup around the summer solstice when daytime heating is strongest, so thunderstorms will be possible each day. More of us will just deal with periodic downpours containing small hail. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Record cool high temperatures will be possible each day. A few showers will also linger into Tuesday morning, with warmer and drier weather anticipated Wednesday & Thursday.

This cooler weather system coming in will also drop our snow levels to about 4,000-5,000 feet. If you plan to venture into the mountains this weekend, be prepared for snow near & above those elevations. That strong mid-June sunshine should keep roads bare.

Have a great Friday!

