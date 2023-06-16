Northbound I-5 closed near Castle Rock due to deadly crash
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:38 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. (KPTV) - Northbound Interstate 5 is closed early Friday morning due to a deadly crash.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn tweeted just after 3:30 a.m. about a crash near Exit 49 on northbound I-5. Trooper Finn says the crash involved multiple vehicles and at least one person has died.
All lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed while emergency crews are on scene. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 48.
No other details about the crash have been released at this time.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.
