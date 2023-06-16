Northbound I-5 closed near Castle Rock due to deadly crash

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. (KPTV) - Northbound Interstate 5 is closed early Friday morning due to a deadly crash.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn tweeted just after 3:30 a.m. about a crash near Exit 49 on northbound I-5. Trooper Finn says the crash involved multiple vehicles and at least one person has died.

All lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed while emergency crews are on scene. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 48.

🚨Traveling north on I-5 through Castle Rock for your morning commute? 🚨Leave extra early today as police activity have all NB lanes shut down for investigation for a few hours. Travelers will detour at Exit 48 and then hop back on I-5 at Exit 49. pic.twitter.com/IHo5aoXnBD — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) June 16, 2023

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

