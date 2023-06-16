Vancouver police arrest 2 teens in armed robbery.

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says two teens have been taken into custody after an armed robbery Sunday.

According to investigators, police responded to an armed robbery at The Planet Smoke and Vape Shop located at 14201 SE Mill Plain Blvd. Sunday. According to witnesses, four suspects entered the store, threatened to have a gun and took store product before leaving.

Two suspects, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were identified as suspects after tips to investigators. The two teens were later seen June 14 near Ogden Elementary. The Vancouver P.D. says one of the two teens fled when investigators attempted to speak with him, but he was found nearby.

Prior to his arrest, the teen tossed a Ruger handgun onto the school’s roof, which the detectives were able to find. With the help of the Vancouver Fire Department, the pistol was located. Stolen products from the store robbery were also recovered.

Both teens were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for Robbery I, with an additional count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm added for the male in possession of the handgun.

