Washington County man gets 18 Years in prison for sexually abusing stepdaughter

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing his former stepdaughter, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

John Richard Movick, 61, was given a 225-month jail term on June 8, charged with three counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Luring a Minor.

The victim’s mother first learned of the abuse in March 2021 and contacted the Oregon Department of Human Services, according to officials. According to investigators, the abuse happened while the victim was between the ages of five and nine years old.

“What John did to [my daughter] will affect her the rest of her life,” the victim’s mother said during the sentencing. “She was robbed of her innocence. John played mind games with her to make her think she was the guilty one. The trauma affected her ability to trust others.”

The jury could not come to an agreement on two counts of Sodomy in the First Degree and one count of Incest.

Movick will be sent to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.

