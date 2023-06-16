Washington County man gets 18 Years in prison for sexually abusing stepdaughter

John Richard Movick, 61.
John Richard Movick, 61.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing his former stepdaughter, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

John Richard Movick, 61, was given a 225-month jail term on June 8, charged with three counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Luring a Minor.

The victim’s mother first learned of the abuse in March 2021 and contacted the Oregon Department of Human Services, according to officials. According to investigators, the abuse happened while the victim was between the ages of five and nine years old.

SEE ALSO: 19-year-old woman accused of using social media to sell drugs to kids in Portland

“What John did to [my daughter] will affect her the rest of her life,” the victim’s mother said during the sentencing. “She was robbed of her innocence. John played mind games with her to make her think she was the guilty one. The trauma affected her ability to trust others.”

The jury could not come to an agreement on two counts of Sodomy in the First Degree and one count of Incest.

Movick will be sent to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Andy's Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
Andy’s Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
REI Clackamas Town Center
REI to open Re/Supply store months after announcing closure of Pearl District location
KPTV File Image
Former special education teaching assistant accused of sexually abusing student in Hillsboro
Brush fire starts near The Dalles Dam, veterans’ home, houses evacuated | Credit: Jordyn Wolford
Brush fire starts in The Dalles, evacuations ordered

Latest News

Vancouver police arrest 2 teens in armed robbery.
Vancouver police arrest 2 teens in armed robbery
Hat Rock fire
Mount Hebron Fire 100% contained as crews continue work on Hat Rock Fire
3 arrested after Vancouver drive-by shooting leads to police chase, crash with MAX train
Portland G League team names inaugural head coach