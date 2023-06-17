21-year-old man found dead in NE Salem road, police investigating

FILE - Crime scene tape
FILE - Crime scene tape(Action News 5)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was found dead early Saturday morning in a road at the north edge of Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.

Witnesses reported finding the man, identified as Michael Scott Campos-Kegley, just before 5 a.m. in the road on Chemawa Road Northeast, west of the intersection at Portland Road Northeast.

Police said they are investigating the death and “working all available leads.”

Police will not be releasing any other details at this time, but ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.

